App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus unveils three 30th Anniversary products at Computex 2019

The three products include a smartphone, laptop and motherboard.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Asus completed 30 years last month, but the company waited till Computex 2019 to showcase a few exclusive products. The tech giant revealed a 30th Anniversary Edition of its Zenfone, ZenBook and Prime X299 motherboard.

None of the three products unveiled offer major hardware changes but they feature Asus’ 30th Anniversary” branding with a design revamp and some improved specs. So, let’s take a look at the three products.

Zenfone 6

zenfone 6

related news

Up first is the Zenfone 6, one of the more reasonably priced flagship handsets. The Zenfone 6 maintains its class concentric-circle finish on a curved matte black body. Asus has also maxed out the specs on the 30th Anniversary edition of the Zenfone 6, which will feature 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, previously capped at 8GB and 256GB respectively. Everything else about the Zenfone 6 is pretty much the same. Asus also confirmed that only 3000 units of the Limited Edition Zenfone 6 would be available globally.

Prime X299 Motherboard

motherboard

Asus is famous throughout the industry for their gaming-centric PC hardware; and the Prime X299 Edition 30 motherboard echoes that fame. The X299 Edition 30 pays homage to the ISA-386C from 1990. This anniversary edition motherboard is a redesigned Prime X299-Deluxe II with similar specifications and support for Wi-Fi 6. The 30th Edition Prime X299 also sports a fancy 2-inch LiveDash OLED that displays systems vitals or custom art. Additionally, the “Smart Control Console” USB module offers second LiveDash display with gesture and voice control.

ZenBook 13

Zenbook

The final addition to the list was the ZenBook Edition 30. The 30th Anniversary ZenBook featured significant design improvements with the notebook’s lid wrapped in “Pearl White” genuine Italian leather. This special edition ZenBook also received an 18-karat rose gold-plated logo.

Asus also includes a white mouse, mouse pad and leather sleeve that complement the Anniversary Edition ZenBook. The limited edition ZenBook is based on the recently updated ZenBook 13 with Nvidia MX250 graphics and ScreenPad 2.0. Other specs also remain the same, including the 95-per cent screen-to-body ratio.
First Published on May 30, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #Asus #Laptop #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.