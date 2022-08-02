English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Ashneer Grover says his doppelganger is having as much fun in singing kirtans as he has in...'

    The original video was uploaded on Instagram by user Kartik Tyagi. Social media users too were amused at the uncanny resemblance the man bore to angel investor and Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 02, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST
    (Left) Ashneer Grover and his doppelganger. (Image credit: Screen shot from video uploaded by Kartik Tyagi)

    (Left) Ashneer Grover and his doppelganger. (Image credit: Screen shot from video uploaded by Kartik Tyagi)


    A day after a video of his lookalike singing kirtans enthusiastically in Vrindavan's ISKCON temple went viral, Ashneer Grover reacted to the video.

    Sharing it on Twitter, the Shark Tank India judge wrote, "Hey doppelgänger! Bhai itne maze se kirtan kar raha hai jitna maza mujhe dhandhe mein aata hai! Super fun!! (He's having as much fun in singing kirtans as I have in business)."

     

    The original video was uploaded on Instagram by user Kartik Tyagi.  Social media users too were amused at the uncanny resemblance the man bore to angel investor Ashneer Grover.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Him praying for his new startup," commented one user while another said, "This should seriously reach him. He should know that he has a duplicate too. What similarity man!" A third user even christened the man Ashneer Grover 2.0.

    The former BharatPe co-founder has incorporated a new company named Third Unicorn Private Limited, with his wife.

    Read more: Ashneer Grover recalls asking Salman Khan to reduce Rs 7.5 crore fee for BharatPe ad | Watch

    On June 14, while posting on his birthday, Grover had tweeted, "Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations."

    "Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn," he added, hinting at the company's name.

    As per data on Tofler, the company incorporated on July 6 has both Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover, who was previously Head of Controls at BharatPe, as directors. The company has an authorised share capital of Rs 20 lakh and a total paid-up capital of Rs 10 lakh.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ashneer Grover #Instagram #Shark Tank India #Third Unicorn
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.