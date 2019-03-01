As the country waits for IAF officer’s return, #WelcomeBackAbhinandan trends on Twitter

From jubilant netizens celebrating on Twitter to artists dedicating their work to the hero of the hour, social media was flooded with wishes for Wing Commander Abhinandan.
In a seldom display of unity and bonhomie, social media users of both India and Pakistan joined hands to celebrate Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement of releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan on Friday. And just like #BringBackAbhindandan, #WelcomeBackAbhinandan has now started trending on Twitter.
After days of tension amid escalation of the ongoing conflict, people from various walks of life from both countries pressed and prayed for a peaceful resolution.
A cup of tea can stop the WAR.....
Peaceful_world_Forever #WelcomeBackAbhinandan pic.twitter.com/3MFufbdTye
— Vignesh Sivam (@Vgnesh_Sivam) February 28, 2019
#WelcomeBackAbhinandan My sand art with message Salute to our brave Hero at Puri beach . pic.twitter.com/eUdW3GY8WB— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 1, 2019
Brings tears to my eyes to see this.
Our nation is proud of our braveheart. #WelcomeBackAbhinandan pic.twitter.com/dnJuOroOHT— Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) March 1, 2019
People of pakistan protested outside Lahore press Club for release of Abhinandan.
Imagine if ppl in India did the same for a Pakistani soldiers, bhakts wud hav branded them as terrorist sympathiser, Urban naxal #WelcomeBackAbhinandan #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan #MeraJawanSabseMajboot pic.twitter.com/uvwmwI2AiA
— Mranal Mandhane (@MranalM) March 1, 2019
Just now i see suddenly Pakistani PM Imran Khan Said They Will Release Abhinandan Tommorow. That's Good News&he have won many hearts in India.Even After That Shame on Our Indian Media who are still adding fuel on fire In Their News. #ThankYouImranKhan #WelcomeBackAbhinandan pic.twitter.com/21TEqnxeHX
— புதுகை பைசல் (@FAIZAL11155) February 28, 2019