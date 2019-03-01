App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As the country waits for IAF officer’s return, #WelcomeBackAbhinandan trends on Twitter

From jubilant netizens celebrating on Twitter to artists dedicating their work to the hero of the hour, social media was flooded with wishes for Wing Commander Abhinandan.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Whatsapp

In a seldom display of unity and bonhomie, social media users of both India and Pakistan joined hands to celebrate Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement of releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan on Friday. And just like #BringBackAbhindandan, #WelcomeBackAbhinandan has now started trending on Twitter.

After days of tension amid escalation of the ongoing conflict, people from various walks of life from both countries pressed and prayed for a peaceful resolution.

From jubilant netizens celebrating on Twitter to artists dedicating their work to the hero of the hour, social media was flooded with tributes for Wing Commander Abhinandan.

Here’s how the people celebrated.





 
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 01:14 pm

