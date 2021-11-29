MARKET NEWS

This artist claims to have made "world's whitest white paint"

“White 2.0" is over 50 per cent brighter than the best-selling white acrylic paint, Stuart Semple claims.

Shylaja Varma
November 29, 2021 / 06:11 PM IST
British artist Stuart Semple has launched what he calls the “world’s whitest white paint” after developing the world's “pinkest pink” and the “blackest black” paints.

“White 2.0” is over 50 per cent brighter than the best-selling white acrylic paint, he claims. According to the website that sells the colour, it can be applied with a brush or sprayed on a surface. It apparently sticks to just about anything - paper, card, plaster, wood, metal, and glass.

“It is over 59% brighter than normal acrylic, supper opaque, ultra matte and goes on with one coat,” Semple wrote on Instagram.

The paint is made using high-quality pigments, mattifiers, a new acrylic base, optical brighteners and a flat pigment matrix.

A 150 ml bottle of the Semple’s white paint costs £19.99 (Rs. 2,002.08)

White 2.0 is developed from "beta version" of the white paint, which Semple created as a prototype with his team of scientists a few years ago, reported Dezeen magazine.

"We drew inspiration from the ghost beetle, but we also looked at luminescence in plants and natural whites that reflect light across the whole visible spectrum," he told the magazine.

In 2016, Semple had banned Indian-origin sculptor Anish Kapoor from purchasing or using the "PINK" created by him after the latter purchased exclusive artistic rights to the “world's blackest” material, Vantablack.

Semple later launched “Black 3.0” which claims to be the “blackest black paint in the world”. Buyers on the online platform were required to confirm that they are not Anish Kapoor, or are in in any affiliated to the Mumbai-born sculptor or backing it on his behalf.
