Apple CEO Tim Cook in Mumbai: 'Can’t wait to welcome customers to the new Apple BKC'

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday visited the company's BKC store in Mumbai ahead of its inauguration on Tuesday. It's the first company-owned store in the country. Cook shared a photo clicked at the store with the employees and tweeted, "Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow."



Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/9V5074OA8W

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

Apple is excited to build on its over 25-year history in India, Cook said on Monday. "India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity," Tim Cook said.

On Monday, Apple also allowed a sneak peek into the massive yet unique-looking store. It is also tipped to be the most sustainable of Apple stores globally. The opening of the Apple store in Mumbai marks a significant expansion of the company's operations in the country which is becoming increasingly important for its future growth.

The iPhone maker also announced plans to open its second store in Delhi on April 20, in addition to unveiling the barricade for the outlet named Apple Saket. The company said that its design is inspired by Delhi's many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city's storied past.

The Delhi store, although significantly smaller than the Mumbai outlet will cost the tech giant Rs 40 lakh a month in rent only.

