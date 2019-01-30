Android Q to feature hardware-based facial recognition like Apple's Face ID: Reports

Android Q, the upcoming Android OS from Google, may support facial recognition hardware similar to Apple’s Face ID, reports XDA Developers. The new facial recognition hardware technology will boast significant updates over the existing 'Trusted Face' system.

The upcoming security feature will function in a similar fashion as its predecessors ‘Face Unlock’ and ‘Trusted Face’ and will assist users in functions such as signing into the phone, authorise transactions and signing into apps.

According to the report, the unnamed facial recognition system will be similar to Apple’s Face ID which was first seen on the iPhone X. The current facial recognition system on Android relies on a smartphone’s front camera, unlike Apple’s Face ID which combines a Time of Flight sensor, IR illuminator, dot projector, and other sensors to offer fast and a significantly secures hardware facial recognition solution.

Apart from facial recognition the report also points at several new features which include:

• A system-wide Dark mode which will be integrated into every preloaded Android app, allowing you to run them in Dark mode. The new update will make for an entirely new aesthetics and offer improved power-efficiency.• Google is also looking to create a desktop-like experience, where you use a hub to connect your smartphone to a monitor as a PC replacement.• Screen continuity will provide support for applications extending across multiple or foldable displays.• Current versions of Android only allow you to use one app at a time in split screen mode. Android could change that, letting you resume music on one half of the screen and play a game on the other.