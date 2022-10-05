Anand Mahindra shares video of magnificent new temple in Dubai

A Hindu temple was inaugurated in Dubai on the eve of Dussehra (Image credit: HSajwanization/Twitter)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a video of the “magnificent” Hindu temple that was inaugurated in Dubai a day before Dussehra.

Located in in Jebel Ali Village - neighbourhood referred to as the emirate's 'worship village' – the temple blends Indian and Arabic architecture designs. The temple formally opened its doors to worshippers across the UAE on Tuesday, according to news agency PTI.



I believe this magnificent Temple was formally inaugurated today. Auspicious timing. Will make sure to visit it on my next trip to Dubai… pic.twitter.com/F5IewLo1ns

Anand Mahindra , 67, praised the temple as magnificent, adding that he would visit it on his next trip to Dubai.

UAE’s Khaleej Times newspaper called the opening of the temple a “powerful message of tolerance, peace and harmony, bringing together people from various faiths.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi tweeted: “Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence & Amb @sunjaysudhir inaugurated the new Hindu Temple in Dubai. On the occasion, Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir thanked the UAE Government for their support to the 3.5 million-strong Indian diaspora in the UAE.”

Pictures of the stunning temple, with its detailed carvings, brass spires and intricate architecture, have been widely shared on social media.



UAE’s Minister of Tolerance HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan today inaugurated Dubai’s stunning and new Hindu Mandir (temple). pic.twitter.com/Z6GtZVyBYJ — حسن سجواني Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) October 4, 2022



Over 200 dignitaries, including the heads of diplomatic missions, religious leaders of several faiths, business owners and Indian community members were also present at the glittering opening ceremony.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was organised in the main prayer hall. Sheikh Nahyan was joined by Ambassador Sudhir, CEO of the social regulatory and licensing agency for the Community Development Authority (CDA), Dr Omar Al Muthanna and trustee of the Hindu Temple Dubai, Raju Shroff.

