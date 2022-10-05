English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Anand Mahindra shares video of magnificent new temple in Dubai

    Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a video of the “magnificent” Hindu temple that was inaugurated in Dubai a day before Dussehra.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 05, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST
    A Hindu temple was inaugurated in Dubai on the eve of Dussehra (Image credit: HSajwanization/Twitter)

    A Hindu temple was inaugurated in Dubai on the eve of Dussehra (Image credit: HSajwanization/Twitter)


    Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a video of the “magnificent” Hindu temple that was inaugurated in Dubai a day before Dussehra.

    Located in in Jebel Ali Village - neighbourhood referred to as the emirate's 'worship village' – the temple blends Indian and Arabic architecture designs. The temple formally opened its doors to worshippers across the UAE on Tuesday, according to news agency PTI.

    Anand Mahindra, 67, praised the temple as magnificent, adding that he would visit it on his next trip to Dubai.


    UAE’s Khaleej Times newspaper called the opening of the temple a “powerful message of tolerance, peace and harmony, bringing together people from various faiths.”

    Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi tweeted: “Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence & Amb @sunjaysudhir inaugurated the new Hindu Temple in Dubai. On the occasion, Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir thanked the UAE Government for their support to the 3.5 million-strong Indian diaspora in the UAE.”

    Close

    Related stories

    Pictures of the stunning temple, with its detailed carvings, brass spires and intricate architecture, have been widely shared on social media.

    Over 200 dignitaries, including the heads of diplomatic missions, religious leaders of several faiths, business owners and Indian community members were also present at the glittering opening ceremony.

    A ribbon-cutting ceremony was organised in the main prayer hall. Sheikh Nahyan was joined by Ambassador Sudhir, CEO of the social regulatory and licensing agency for the Community Development Authority (CDA), Dr Omar Al Muthanna and trustee of the Hindu Temple Dubai, Raju Shroff.

    (With inputs from PTI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Dubai #Dussehra #temple #UAE
    first published: Oct 5, 2022 04:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.