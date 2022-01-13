MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Anand Mahindra hails Yezdi's return. 'Brothers reunited,' he says with photo of Yezdi, Jawa

After Anand Mahindra's brotherly reference for a post on Yezdi and Jawa bikes, Twitter was quick to point out how his words also resonated with the news of reunion of two brothers separated during the partition of India.

Ankita Sengupta
January 13, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST
Yezdi is backed by Anand Mahindra's Mahindra Group.

Yezdi is backed by Anand Mahindra's Mahindra Group.


On the iconic bike brand Yezdi's return to India, Mahindra Group Chairperson Anand Mahindra shared a photo of showrooms of Yezdi and Jawa next to each other and wrote, "Long lost brothers. Reunited..."

Yezdi, the Mahindra Group-backed bike maker is entering its second innings in the country. Talking about the "brotherhood", Classic Legends founder Anupam Thareja told Moneycontrol that Yezdi and Jawa would have the same dealerships and the same network.

Read more: Yezdi comes back with three new motorcycles – Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure: They’re all different

"When I said Yezdi will create its own identity, remember historically, Jawa merged into Yezdi. When we launched Jawa, it was not that we had hoped to launch Yezdi someday," said Thareja. "The whole product portfolio was planned keeping both the brands in mind. You can’t make motorcycles on a whim. It takes four to five years. I can’t have these two brands, which are very synonymous in people’s minds, cannibalising each other."

Close

Related stories

He added that the company wanted to start with the Jawa (the older brand, of the two), create a new market segment and then move on to Yezdi.

Read more: Classic Legends’ founder on Yezdi relaunch: Won’t make the same mistakes we did with Jawa

After Mahindra's brotherly reference, Twitter was quick to point out how his words also resonated with the news of reunion of two brothers who were separated during the partition of India.

Twitter user Atulya said, "You're right, sir. Today long lost brothers met for the first time after 1947 across the border. Others two shared screenshots of the similarity between the posts.



.According to Pakistani media reports, brothers Siddique from Faisalabad in Pakistan and Habib from Phullanwalla village on the Indian side recently had a deeply moving reunion at the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan. They were separated during the Partition in 1947.
Ankita Sengupta
Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Classic Legends #Jawa #Mahindra group #Yezdi
first published: Jan 13, 2022 06:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.