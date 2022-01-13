Yezdi comes back with three new motorcycles – Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure: They’re all different

The Yezdi was a popular choice of motorcycle in pre-liberalisation India.

After a hiatus of about a gazillion years, Mahindra-owned Classic Legends has resurrected the Yezdi brand and like the Jawa bikes before it, the Yezdis are being offered in multiple variants starting at Rs 1.98 lakh, ex-showroom.

When Classic Legends first launched the Jawa bikes, there were two variants available at launch, the Jawa and the Jawa 42. Both of these, however, had cosmetic differences between them. With the Yezdis, Classic Legends has introduced three different segments altogether – the Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure.

Roadster

As mentioned earlier, each bike has its own distinct flavour. Starting off with the Roadster, what you get here is a simpler cruiser bike, the likes of which will directly challenge the Royal Enfield Classics and the Honda H’ness. It gets the traditional round tank, a seat that looks like a pillion will be uncomfortable sitting on it and a raked-out front fork that is reminiscent of the Yezdis of old.

Powering the Roadster is a 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that churns out 29.3PS of power and 29Nm of torque. We have to mention here, that while all three bikes do feature the same engine, all of them are tuned slightly differently for their unique purposes.

The Roadster also rides on 18-inch/17-inch front/rear alloy wheels. The only bike in the lineup to do so. Suspension comes from a telescopic fork and twin rear shock absorbers. It also has the lowest ground clearance of the lot at 175mm. Wheelbase is a nice long 1,440mm.

Scrambler

As the name suggests, the Scrambler’s purpose is well, scrambling around wherever you want. For this, the company has made the bike lighter at 182 kg. The design itself looks more stripped down. It gets a unique looking handlebar with handguards and a single-piece seat that points upwards at the pillion end. The exhausts are chrome finished and, again, tilt upwards at the rear.

The Scrambler’s engine produces 27PS of power at 8,000 rpm and peak torque of 28.2Nm coming in at 6,750 rpm. Overall, the Scrambler is meant to be fun with a go anywhere attitude and because of this, it also gets slightly taller suspension than the Roadster.

Additionally, the ground clearance is more measuring 200mm and shorter wheelbase measuring 1,403mm. Speaking of wheels, the Scrambler gets a set of spoked rims measuring 19 inches in the front and 17 inches at the rear.

Adventure

The Adventure is the most unique here and in terms of design, looks suspiciously like the Royal Enfield Himalayan, at least out of the corner of your eye. The Adventure gets a unique fuel tank and rails all over to strap whatever you need to on your flight out of the city. Handlebars are set higher for better comfort and a taller windscreen for better wind protection. The exhaust is more upswept as well when compared to the Scrambler.

The engine, churns out 29.8PS of power at a higher 8,000 rpm and 29.9Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. the Adventure is also the heaviest bike between the three weighing in at 188kg.

The Yezdi adventure also gets a lot of unique features as well. Suspension, for example is a telescopic unit up front, but a monoshock at the rear. There are sprung more than the Scrambler as well with 200mm of travel in the front and 180mm at the rear with ground clearance rising to 220mm on the Adventure. The spoked rims are a 21-inch/17-inch front/rear combination shod with dual-purpose tyres to show the intent of the motorcycle. Braking is handled by the same 320mm/240mm discs with dual-channel ABS. The Adventure, however, offers three modes, as well, Road, rain and offroad, the last of which presumably turns off the rear for better stopping power on loose terrain.

Another unique feature for the Adventure is the charging port on the handle bar and the instrument cluster. This is a squared-up unit with two LCD clusters within it and also gets Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation. This unit also tilts to adjust for riders who want to ride while sitting down or standing up.

Prices and extras

All three bikes also come with a host of accessories for unique customisations options. There are flyscreens, headlight guards, gaiters, bar-end mirrors and even hard luggage for serious enthusiasts.As for pricing, the Roadster is the most affordable roadster starting at a price of Rs 1.98 lakh and going up to Rs 2.06 lakh. The Scrambler comes next priced between Rs 2.05 lakh and 2.11 lakh. The Adventure is the costliest in this lineup, but again, not by much. Prices start at Rs 2.10 lakh and go up to Rs 2.19 lakh. What you have to remember however, is that these prices only change depending on the colour you wish to buy and you’ll find very little to no differences in terms of extras that come with the bike.