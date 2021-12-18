MARKET NEWS

Another Indian-origin CEO. Anand Eswaran to head Veeam Software

A computer engineering graduate from Mumbai University, Anand Eswaran completed his masters degree in computer science and engineering from University of Missouri-Columbia.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2021 / 12:12 PM IST
Anand Eswaran was previously with RingCentral, where he was president and Chief Operating Officer (COO). (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Anand Eswaran, an Indian-origin executive, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Veeam Software, a US-based tech company. His appointment comes days after Leena Nair, also of Indian-origin, was appointed to the global CEO of Chanel.

Eswaran, who is based in Seattle, has also been appointed as member of the board of directors at Veeam. He as previously with RingCentral, where he was president and Chief Operating Officer (COO). He has also worked with Microsoft, SAP, HP, Vignette (now OpenText) and Braun Consulting (now Fair Isaac).

“Today my @RingCentral chapter closes with unforgettable experiences and lasting friendships. My next chapter begins – promising opportunities to learn and grow. New beginnings as CEO of @Veeam. Excited!” he tweeted on Thursday.

A computer engineering graduate from Mumbai University, Anand Eswaran completed his masters degree in computer science and engineering from University of Missouri-Columbia.

He is married and has two children.

At Veeam Software, Eswaran succeeds William H Largent (Bill Largent), who will step down as CEO to focus on his role as chairman of the board of directors, a company statement said.

The data management landscape is evolving at an exponential pace, Largent said.

Eswaran's appointment comes close on the heels of Leena Nair, 52, taking the top job at Chanel. She was the first woman and youngest-ever Chief Human Resources Officer of Unilever - a position she resigned from to join the iconic French luxury group.

Eswaran joins the growing list of Indian-origin executives like Sundar Pichai, Parag Agrawal and Satya Nadella who are at the helm of top global companies. While the present of Indian talent in global tech leadership won praises on Twitter, with industrialist Anand Mahindra terming it the “Indian CEO virus”, several others have cautioned about brain drain, where the best of the talent is leaving the country for better prospects abroad.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anand Eswaran #Chanel #Leena Nair #Veeam Software
first published: Dec 18, 2021 11:57 am

