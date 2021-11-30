MARKET NEWS

On Parag Agrawal for Twitter top job, Anand Mahindra says, "Indian CEO virus"

On Parag Agrawal's appointment, Anand Mahindra said, "This is one pandemic that we are happy and proud to say originated in India."

Shylaja Varma
November 30, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST
On Parag Agrawal's appointment, Anand Mahindra said,

On Parag Agrawal's appointment, Anand Mahindra said, "This is one pandemic that we are happy and proud to say originated in India."


A lot is being said about the unmissable presence of Indian talent in the global tech space after Parag Agrawal was appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter on Monday. And industrialist Anand Mahindra did not miss out on the chorus, praising Indian-origin persons leading top tech companies in the world, terming it the “Indian CEO virus”.

“This is one pandemic that we are happy & proud to say originated in India. It’s the Indian CEO Virus… No vaccine against it (sic),” Mahindra tweeted.

He was replying to a tweet on Indian-origin persons leading some of the world’s top tech companies, such as Google, Microsoft, Adobe and IBM.

Parag Agrawal is the latest India-born talent to be tapped to lead a major US tech firm, following the likes of Google-parent Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

“Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. (Congrats, @paraga!),” tweeted CEO Patrik Collison.

Anand Mahindra’s tweet on Indian talent in the US was in response to this tweet.

While Shantanu Narayen is the CEO of Adobe, Arvind Krishna leads IBM.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk too was among those who gave a shoutout to Indian talent in America. "USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!" tweeted the Tesla boss.

Agrawal took over as the new head of Twitter after the social media giant's co-founder, Jack Dorsey, announced that he was leaving the company.

Parag Agrawal was Twitter’s chief technology officer before he replaced Dorsey in the top post. Dorsey said he would remain a member of the board through until around May to help with the transition.

Agrawal joined the company in 2011 and has served as chief technology officer since October 2017, where he was responsible for the network's technical strategy.

He holds a PhD in computer science from Stanford University and a bachelor's degree in computer science and engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay.
Shylaja Varma
Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Jack Dorsey #Parag Agarwal #Twitter
first published: Nov 30, 2021 08:55 am

