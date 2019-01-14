Amitabh Bachchan threatens to go off Tumblr, here's why

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who actively shares his views on social media through blogs and tweets, was shocked to see Tumblr disallowing him to post his daily blog over "objectionable content".



T 3057 - hahahahahahahah ! Tumblr where my Blog goes has prevented my Blog of the DAY from being posted, (cont) https://t.co/h2HXywoSes

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 13 January 2019

According to Bachchan, the microblogging website didn’t let him publish his daily blog after it found something objectionable content in it. He tweeted: “T 3057 - hahahahahahahah! Tumblr, where my Blog goes, has prevented my Blog of the DAY from being posted.”

Further, he sought explanation on the content dubbed objectionable in his blog and urged fans to read the blog and decide. “Have a read and tell me what is objectionable. It's three thousand and fifty-seven days non-stop of writing Tumblr and today you say its objectionable!!” adding that he is thinking to get off the website.

In the blog post, which he shared in an extended tweet, the actor wrote about how the crew of his upcoming film Jhund gave him a sendoff and mentioned working on his commitments towards the Swachch Bharat campaign. He then talks of his plan to visit Sukhmani Gurudwara as his cousin has organised an ‘ardaas’ on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

Bachchan interacts with his fans on social media and also has had a history of complaining on social media platforms about his followers dropping. He had last year in a tweet complained to Twitter about his follower count reducing. “T 2599 - TWITTER ..!!!?? You reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! That's a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. there are many 'other' fish in the sea - and a lot more exciting !!”, the actor tweeted last January.

His tweet came after many prominent Twitter users across the world lost followers as federal and state agencies in the US started investigating shadowy agencies that sell fake followers.

T 2599 - TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride ..there are many 'other' fish in the sea - and a lot more exciting !! pic.twitter.com/85c15pDif4— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 31 January 2018

Bachchan also was upset with Facebook as his page was “not open fully”. He went on to complain on Twitter which read, “T 2466 - HELLO! FaceBook! Wake up ..my page does not open fully .. been like this for days! Had to use this medium to complain, SAD !”