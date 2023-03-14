The story behind Albert Einstein's iconic, goofy photo

Scientific communities around the world are marking Albert Einstein's birthday today (Getty Images).

In popular imagination, Albert Einstein, one of the greatest figures of all time, is a goofy, wild-haired man. He rigorously explored everything from physics to philosophy but was also known for his playful sense of humour -- which reflects in one of the most iconic photos ever taken of him.

To mark Albert Einstein's birthday on March 14, the Nobel Prize Twitter handle shared the picture, in which he is sticking his tongue out, and told the story behind it.

So here it goes. It was March 14, 1951, Einstein's 72nd birthday. American photographer Arthur Sasse asked him to smile for the camera and Einstein responded by striking a goofy pose.

"This image has become the most iconic image ever taken of Einstein," the Nobel Prize account said.

Sasse is till this day best remembered for taking that photo of Einstein .



Scientific communities around the world are marking Einstein's birthday with social media tributes.

He was born in Württemberg in Germany in 1879 and later moved to Italy with his family.

Einstein went on to attend a polytechnic school in Switzerland, to be trained to teach maths and physics. He acquired Swiss citizenship but couldn't find a teaching job. Instead, he became a technical assistant in the Swiss Patent Office.

In 1905 he earned his doctorate.

The following years saw him occupy several important academic positions. In 1909 he became Professor Extraordinary at Zurich and two years later, Professor of Theoretical Physics at Prague.

In 1914, Einstein was appointed to the Kaiser Wilhelm Physical Institute as director. He also served as a professor at the University of Berlin.

But in 1933, with Nazism gaining hold in Germany, Einstein gave up his citizenship and emigrated to the United States. He became an American citizen in 1940, when the Second World War was raging.

Einstein's most important works include the General Theory of Relativity, The Evolution of Physics and the Investigations on Theory of Brownian Movement. He also explored conflict and nationalism with Why War? and About Zionism.

Einstein was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921.