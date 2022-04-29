Airbnb employees can now work out of anywhere and their salaries won't be affected

Airbnb employees can now work out of homes or offices according to their preference.

Airbnb employees can now work remotely forever and from any country they want to, the company’s CEO announced today unveiling a 5-feature model for the flexible system.

“Today, we’re announcing that Airbnb employees can live and work anywhere,” Brian Chesky tweeted and then, in a series of tweets, explained what the new system entails.

Here is a list of what employees have in store as the new system kicks in:

1) Airbnb employees may choose to work from home or their office according to their preference.

2) Employees can live anywhere in the country and their compensation will not be affected.

3) They will have the flexibility to live and work in 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location.

4) The team will meet regularly for gatherings. Most employees will connect in person every quarter for about a week at a time, the CEO said adding some will be meeting more frequently.

5) The company will also operate a multi-year roadmap with two major product releases a year, Chesky said, adding that the new products will help the teams works in a highly coordinated way.



Chesky, 40, then explained why Airbnb is going forward with this plan.

“The world has become more flexible. Our business wouldn’t have recovered as quickly from the pandemic if it hadn’t been for millions of people working from Airbnbs,” he tweeted adding that the company has seen its most productive two-year period in the company’s history while working remotely.

Chesky also added that this may become the predominant way companies work 10 years from now.



Companies will be at a significant disadvantage if they limit their talent pool to a commuting radius around their offices. The best people live everywhere

He also had some advice for recruiters.

He also had some reservations.



The right solution should combine the efficiency of Zoom with the meaningful human connection that happens when people come together.

“Zoom is great for maintaining relationships, but it's not the best way to deepen them. And some creative work is best done in the same room,” he tweeted and also suggested a solution.

The announcement was approved by Twitter with thousands of likes marred by the occasional disapproving person who pointed out coordinating via the internet is very frustrating at times.

The world saw a shift in the working system as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the world in 2020. A lockdown followed and employees started working remotely for a considerable time period. Offices have reopened in the hybrid model now while some have opened fully. Many companies have also made remote working a permanent option.





