COVID-19 crisis: Air India pilots' union threatens strike if members not vaccinated at the earliest

The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA), the pilots’ union of national carrier Air India on May 4 demanded the airline’s management to vaccinate all flying crew above 18 years of age on priority.

The pilot’s body, in a statement, warned it will stop work if the demand was not met. Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the statement.

"If Air India fails to set up vaccination camps on a Pan India basis for the flying crew above the age of 18 years on priority, we will stop work," the union said.

T Praveen Keerthi, general secretary of ICPA, raised the issue with Air India Director R S Sandhu, claiming that the management has left the flying crew vulnerable.

In its statement, the union said with no healthcare support to the flying crew, no insurance, and a massive opportunistic pay cut pilots are in no position to continue risking their lives without vaccination.

The demand from the pilot's body comes at a time when India has been struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of drugs, oxygen and beds.

Air India has been operating flights since the lockdown was partially lifted last year, bringing in Indian nationals stranded abroad during the pandemic. They also ferried supplies of medication and hospital equipment, including personal protective equipment kits and other items -- to remote corners of the country.