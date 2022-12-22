After being ignored by Messi, influencer Salt Bar is now banned from US Open Cup final

Lionel Messi with influencer Salt Be in Qatar. (Image credit: nusr_et/Instagram)

Turkish chef and influencer Salt Bae was famous for his salt sprinkling techniques and for preparing gold-coated steaks that could run customers at his restaurant bills worth Rs 1.3 crore. Then, he made himself infamous after grabbing the FIFA World Cup trophy from the team and forcing Lionel Messi to take a picture with him.



Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final

— U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) December 20, 2022

His antics have now made US Open Cup ban him from the finals.

Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, had caused a commotion at the FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar and even broke a few rules when he made it onto the pitch and crashed Argentina's celebrations. He was then seen grabbing the FIFA trophy from other players and posing with it.

The 18-carat gold trophy is estimated to be worth around $20 million is only allowed to be touched by a select few.

Read more: Watch Messi's reaction to journalist who cried on getting to interview him



Lionel Messi is trending for ignoring Salt Bae at the World Cup celebration pic.twitter.com/m9aVT80Bs2

— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 20, 2022

The chef was also seen pestering Messi for a picture but the footballer ignored him and continued celebrating with his teammates instead. The move made Messi trend on social media and a video of the incident went viral.

Salt Bae, however, did not give up and eventually managed to get a picture clicked with Messi and other Argentina players.

His presence on the pitch sparked outrage from the fans on social media, with many questioning how he was allowed to be there.