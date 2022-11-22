Abu Dhabi restaurant charges Rs 1.3 crore bill, items included gold-coated steak

The Rs 1.3 crore bill and Salt Bae with one of his gold-coated steaks. (Image credit: @nusr_et/Instagram)

A Turkish millionaire chef made headlines recently and left the internet in awe after he shared a photo of a bill from his restaurant. The amount payable was 615,065 dirham which is equivalent to about Rs 1.3 crore.

Nusret Gökçe, who is also an internet influencer and goes by the name Salt Bae -- because of his popular videos of sprinkling salt -- received a lot of backlash from other social media users. Many of them appeared to be disgusted by the bill while one even suggested that an entire village could have been helped with that amount of money.

Responding to the video, one Instagram user wrote, "This is lame, that amount of money will help a whole village from dying. This is horrible."

Another said, "There are about 98 million people below the poverty line, homeless, and you are spreading lies?!!! what is the purpose behind publishing such things? I will unfollow you and I hope so from everyone to do the same ... shame on you.'

"55 bucks for a Heineken just so u can ruin the meal with gold leaf and drop salt through your hairy arms," wrote a third Instagram user.

In response, Salt Bae recently shared an Instagram story of a steak coated in 24 karat gold leaf and captioned it: 'Federal Bank - 24K gold', which is likely to be the "Golden ottoman" listed on the bill.

In the clip, the steak is pictured on a chopping board.

Salt Bae often shares videos of gold-coated steaks in which the gold layer does not add any texture or flavour to the food, only makes it look pretty and expensive.

Here's a video of the Instagram star with one of his gold-coated steaks and his famous salt sprinkle.

What do you think of Salt Bae and his gold-coated steaks? Let us know in the comments below.