A recent Microsoft update is hampering performance in games but it can be reserved

A recent Windows update launched on the March 1 is causing problems in certain games. Microsoft has also confirmed that their KB4482887 (OS Build 17763.348) update is severely hampering performance in several games.

Microsoft’s released an official statement reading, “After installing KB4482887, users may notice graphics and mouse performance degradation with desktop gaming when playing certain games (e.g: Destiny 2).”

However, Destiny isn’t the only game with issues, other titles like Sea of Thieves, Call of Duty 4, Overwatch, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and even Apex Legends have suffered from the new Windows update. The latest update is bricking game performance by causing input lack and noticeable drops in frame rate. It doesn’t matter which processor or graphics card you’re using; the bug will still affect in-game performance.

The issue doesn’t seem to have hit all games but is affecting some titles more than others. Take for example Destiny 2, which is reporting massive frame rates drops of around 50 per cent or more. Apex Legends, on the other hand, has been tearing up the download charts, showing little signs of slowing down, so it would seem like the patch hasn’t really had any major impact on the game.



Simply searching for Windows Update settings in the start menu.

Then go to – View update history and click uninstall update (Located at the top of the page).

This will take you to the drop-down list, and then all you need to do is select the update you want to remove and hit ‘uninstall’.

Microsoft claims to be working on resolving the issue and should provide an update in an upcoming patch release. You can fix the problem by uninstalling the KB4482887 update by –