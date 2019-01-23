5 reasons to take your two-wheeled companion on a solo ride

Going for long rides or exploring uncharted territory is always on the mind of a motor-head, especially someone who prefers two wheels over four. But where there are umpteen reasons to have company, there are several incentives to take the occasional solo ride.

Less responsibility

Even if it is not announced out loud, every rider bears a sense of responsibility when riding in a group. Regardless of personal connections, everyone tends to look out for the others in the group. Riding alone eliminates the need to worry about anyone else.

No dependence

Not every rider is cut out to handle long distances or winding roads for miles at a stretch while for some, having to take a break every few kilometres can be off-putting. Riding solo gives you the liberty of customising your break durations, allowing you to ride as per your convenience.

Better experience

Riding in a group is different from riding solo primarily because of the experience one gets. Although riding in a group helps you meet more people, riding solo enables gets you more in tune with your vehicle better and lets you experience your surroundings more.

More riding flexibility

Usually, people riding in a group have a fixed destination in mind, and it becomes difficult to convince them otherwise if you have a sudden change of mind. Riding solo, however, means you have the liberty to change destinations or alter courses, as and when you choose.

Free adventure

Of all the reasons you might come up with, what better than the opportunity to go on an adventure and have a grand story of action and survival when you get back.