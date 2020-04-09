App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewstelecom
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COAI says telcos provided adequate relief to low-income users: Report

The industry body on April 9 told TRAI that expecting operators to extend the benefit to all prepaid users is not appropriate.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: Telecom
Representative Image: Telecom

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) told the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) that telecom operators have provided adequate relief to low-income users despite the financial stress, adding that they cannot do more, news agency PTI has reported.

The industry body on April 9 told TRAI that expecting operators to extend the benefit to all prepaid users is not appropriate.

If the TRAI and the government still feel the need for extension of benefits to all prepaid feature phone users, then the same should be provided in the form of a subsidy to the telecom sector like many other essential services, the telcos association added.

Close

"This could be adequately compensated from the USO Fund where more than Rs 51,500 crore is lying unutilised as on March 31, 2020," COAI said in a letter to TRAI, according to PTI.

related news

The industry association said that adequate measures have been taken by telecom operators to support low-income users, who genuinely need help to stay connected, despite the financial stress being faced by the sector.

Providing benefits indiscriminately even to privileged customers would amount to "unjustified subsidy" to a larger section "at a steep loss to industry", it has argued.

COAI also said that the value of benefits announced by telcos for low-income users, including extension of validity and talktime credit, is estimated to be over Rs 600 crore, even on conservative basis.

As per reports on April 8, the COAI has also written to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) seeking clearance of dues to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore owed by public sector units (PSUs) such as Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) to its member companies.

(With PTI inputs)

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 05:14 pm

tags #Business #Cellular Operators Association of India #India #Telecom

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.