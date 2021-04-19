MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Your UPI transactions in gaming apps may soon be blocked: Report

The NPCI has seen a massive spike in low-ticket transactions as low as Re 1 processed by gaming apps.

Moneycontrol News
April 19, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST
In March, transactions via UPI rose to Rs 5.04 lakh crore, up from Rs 4.25 lakh crore in February.

In March, transactions via UPI rose to Rs 5.04 lakh crore, up from Rs 4.25 lakh crore in February.

The National Payment Corporation of India (NCPI) could soon block UPI transactions under Rs 50 in gaming apps. The decision could be made based on the sudden surge in low-ticket transactions in recent months, which has resulted in burdening the UPI network and banking systems.

An Economic Times report states that the surge in UPI transactions is due to increasing transactions in gaming apps. The NPCI has seen a massive spike in low-ticket transactions as low as Re 1 processed by these gaming apps. These transactions especially spiked during IPL matches, which has led to apprehensions among NPCI and member banks that increased transaction loads could lead to more system outages, one of the sources told the publication. As an alternative, users and gaming merchants should switch to standing instructions-based mode of payments like net banking.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

UPI has witnessed a significant increase in the number of transactions. In March, transactions via UPI rose to Rs 5.04 lakh crore, up from Rs 4.25 lakh crore in February. During FY 2020-21, the NCPI saw a 95 percent increase in UPI transactions. It rose from Rs 21 lakh crore to Rs 41 lakh crore last year.

The increasing demand could put a load on the UPI network and banking systems.  NCPI is said to be considering putting a restriction on low-ticket transactions. However, the decision is yet to be made. "These transactions present a risk to the UPI system. Banks get clogged and are often unable to process other transactions due to sudden spurt in processing loads," an official told ET. 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #NCPI #UPI
first published: Apr 19, 2021 10:38 am

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.