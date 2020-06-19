App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 08:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite for as low as Rs 32,999 in India; Here is how

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite has received a Rs 4,000 price cut, while Citibank cardholders are entitled to a further Rs 5,000 cashback.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Lite version of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 has received a price cut in India. The South Korean smartphone maker announced a Rs 4,000 price drop for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

With the effective price cut, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will now start from Rs 37,999 for the base 6GB variant. Additionally, the 8GB Galaxy Note 10 Lite model is priced at Rs 39,999. However, beyond slashing the price of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung is also offering a Cashback offer.

A cashback of Rs 5,000 will be offered on transactions with Citibank credit and debit cards. After applying the cashback, customers can purchase the 6GB and 8GB Galaxy Note 10 Lite for as low as Rs 32,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively.

Close

Galaxy Note 10 Lite Specifications

related news

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by Exynos 9810 chipset, which is the same chip used on the Galaxy S9 series. The Note 10 Lite packs a 4500 mAh battery that comes with super-fast charging. The phone sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a tall aspect ratio of 20:9.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a triple camera setup on the back with a12 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 12 MP telephoto snapper. On the front, the hole-punch camera cutout houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite runs on Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. The Note 10 Lite comes with the infamous S Pen, which lets you control music, the camera, navigate through presentations, and more. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is available in Aura Black, Aura Red, and Aura Glow colour options.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 08:01 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | 5-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all COVID-19 patients in Delhi: MHA

Coronavirus pandemic | 5-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all COVID-19 patients in Delhi: MHA

Weddings with 50 people in attendance to be allowed in Maharashtra

Weddings with 50 people in attendance to be allowed in Maharashtra

Coronavirus impact: In a first, Air India employees to get 'special quarantine leave'

Coronavirus impact: In a first, Air India employees to get 'special quarantine leave'

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.