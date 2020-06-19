You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite for as low as Rs 32,999 in India; Here is how

The Lite version of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 has received a price cut in India. The South Korean smartphone maker announced a Rs 4,000 price drop for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

With the effective price cut, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will now start from Rs 37,999 for the base 6GB variant. Additionally, the 8GB Galaxy Note 10 Lite model is priced at Rs 39,999. However, beyond slashing the price of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung is also offering a Cashback offer.

A cashback of Rs 5,000 will be offered on transactions with Citibank credit and debit cards. After applying the cashback, customers can purchase the 6GB and 8GB Galaxy Note 10 Lite for as low as Rs 32,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite Specifications

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by Exynos 9810 chipset, which is the same chip used on the Galaxy S9 series. The Note 10 Lite packs a 4500 mAh battery that comes with super-fast charging. The phone sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a tall aspect ratio of 20:9.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a triple camera setup on the back with a12 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 12 MP telephoto snapper. On the front, the hole-punch camera cutout houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite runs on Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. The Note 10 Lite comes with the infamous S Pen, which lets you control music, the camera, navigate through presentations, and more. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is available in Aura Black, Aura Red, and Aura Glow colour options.