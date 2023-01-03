Yes Bank collaborates with Microsoft for a new mobile app

(Representative Image)

Yes Bank has partnered with Microsoft to work on a new mobile app that utilizes the Redmond-based tech giant's Azure platform.

Azure is Microsoft's cloud computing platform for application management. It can be deployed to handle services such as SaaS aka software as service, PaaS or platform as service and IaaS, which is infrastructure as service.

It offers companies easy deployment and management services for most cloud based frameworks.

Yes Bank will leverage the platform to create an app that offers online payments, shopping, rewards, offers and customized dashboards for users. This will be in addition to normal banking functions you would expect.

In a press release, Yes Bank says that using a "cloud-native approach," the app will run on Azure's enterprise-grade platform, and will help the bank scale up existing services by merging merchants and ecosystem partners into one platform.

"We look forward to co-creating a proposition that will offer customers with the benefit of transacting, as well as undertaking a host of other activities on a common platform," said Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO, Yes Bank.

"We believe, the proposition will bring in the right mix of convenience and flexibility while being within the realms of a highly secured network of both YES BANK and Microsoft,” added Kumar.

Microsoft India's President Anant Maheshwari said that Azure will help Yes Bank embrace the shift, "from traditional banking to creating personalized technology-driven customer experiences".