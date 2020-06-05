App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi smartphone with 108MP camera and 120x zoom set for July launch: Report

If Xiaomi does manage to launch the Mi 10 CCC series device with 120x digital zoom, it will be a first in any smartphone.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi is set to launch a new smartphone with a 108MP camera and 120x zoom, according to a report by Xiaomishka.

After launching Mi 10 and Mi Note smartphones with a 108MP camera, the company is reportedly launching another smartphone with the high-resolution sensor.

The highlight of this smartphone, other than the 108MP camera, will be up to 120x zoom. Codenamed 'CAS', the smartphone is likely to launch under the Mi 10 CC series and will use periscope setup to offer up to 120x zoom, . Xiaomi is expected to use a similar periscope setup as it used in the Mi 10 Youth Edition.

If Xiaomi does manage to launch the Mi 10 CCC series device with 120x digital zoom, it will be a first in any smartphone. Currently, Samsung is the only smartphone manufacturer which offers 100x zoom on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20 Ultra supports 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom.

Like the South Korean tech giant, Xiaomi too will market the upcoming 108MP smartphone camera’s telephoto capabilities. The report states that this upcoming Xiaomi device will offer 12x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. Unlike the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s Bright HM1 sensor, Xiaomi will use a different sensor codenamed HM2.

The report further states that the MI 10 CC series smartphone will use an unannounced Snapdragon 775 processor that will offer 5G-support and NFC. The smartphone is expected to launch sometime in July.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 05:02 pm

tags #smartphones #Xiaomi

