Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G launched with Snapdragon 765G chipset and 50x Zoom Periscope camera

Xiaomi just dropped yet another smartphone under its Mi 10 series. The Mi 10 Youth 5G was officially revealed as the company’s first smartphone with a periscope camera. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G is a premium mid-range smartphone that starts from CNY 2,099 (Roughly Rs 22,566). So let us take a look at all the details about the device.

The Mi 10 Youth is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset with the integrated 5G modem. The handset sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution. The phone also gets an under-display fingerprint reader. While the screen does not get a high refresh rate, Xiaomi does offer a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Unlike the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, the Youth version of the phone ditches the punch-hole camera cutout for a waterdrop notch. On the back, the Mi 10 Youth 5G gets four camera sensors in a box-shaped layout. The camera setup boasts a 48 MP, f/1.8 primary camera sensor, an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide snapper, an 8 MP telephoto camera and a 2 MP macro camera.

The big update over the Mi 10 Lite 5G comes in the form of the telephoto camera with a periscope lens that offers 5x Optical Zoom and 50x Hybrid Zoom. You also get optical image stabilization on the telephoto camera. The Mi 10 Lite 5G can capture video in 4K resolution at 30 fps. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Mi 10 Youth 5G packs a 4,160 mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. The phone will ship with MIUI 11, based on Android 10, although Xiaomi recently introduced MIUI 12. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth is available in multiple colours, including – Blue, Green, Black, White and Orange/Peach.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G is available in four configurations with the 6GB RAM/ 64GB of storage entry-level model available for CNY 2,099 (Roughly Rs 22,566). The top-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,799 (Roughly Rs 30,100).