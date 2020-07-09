App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launch in India teased on Twitter

The Redmi Note 9 is priced at around USD 199 (approx. Rs 14,200), although we expect it to be cheaper in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi is gearing up to add another smartphone to its Redmi lineup. The company unveiled the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max earlier this year and is now readying another Redmi Note series phone to its existing lineup.

While there is no confirmation of the device in question, we expect it to be the vanilla Redmi Note 9 as it is the only smartphone missing from the list.

The Redmi Note 9 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The phone packs a 5,020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin on-top. The Note 9 sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 450 nits of typical brightness, according to Xiaomi.

related news

Also Read: Poco M2 Pro First Impressions

The Redmi Note 9 has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. Additionally, the hole-punch camera cutout on the screen houses a 13 MP selfie shooter.

The Redmi Note 9 has a glass front, plastic frame, and splash-proof coating. It also features an IR blaster, a headphone jack, rear-mounted fingerprint reader and NFC.

The Redmi Note 9 is priced at around USD 199 (approx. Rs 14,200), although we expect it to be cheaper in India. For comparison, the Redmi Note 8 is priced at Rs 11,999, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro costs Rs 13,999 in India.

Also Read: Realme C11 launching in India on July 14 with 5,000 mAh battery and MediaTek G35 SoC
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 07:26 pm

tags #smartphones #Xiaomi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.