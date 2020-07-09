Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launch in India teased on Twitter

Xiaomi is gearing up to add another smartphone to its Redmi lineup. The company unveiled the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max earlier this year and is now readying another Redmi Note series phone to its existing lineup.



Fasten your seatbelts and get set for an all new BEAST from the #Redmi family

Undisputed speed, undisputed performance- the #UndisputedChampion is coming soon! Can you guess what we're hinting at?

RT this tweet and head here to get notified: https://t.co/XYxRbFgKftpic.twitter.com/40uAHi8pY0 Close July 9, 2020

While there is no confirmation of the device in question, we expect it to be the vanilla Redmi Note 9 as it is the only smartphone missing from the list.

The Redmi Note 9 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The phone packs a 5,020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin on-top. The Note 9 sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 450 nits of typical brightness, according to Xiaomi.

Also Read: Poco M2 Pro First Impressions

The Redmi Note 9 has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. Additionally, the hole-punch camera cutout on the screen houses a 13 MP selfie shooter.

The Redmi Note 9 has a glass front, plastic frame, and splash-proof coating. It also features an IR blaster, a headphone jack, rear-mounted fingerprint reader and NFC.

The Redmi Note 9 is priced at around USD 199 (approx. Rs 14,200), although we expect it to be cheaper in India. For comparison, the Redmi Note 8 is priced at Rs 11,999, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro costs Rs 13,999 in India.