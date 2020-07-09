Realme C11 launching in India on July 14 with 5,000 mAh battery and MediaTek G35 SoC

Realme is gearing up to launch another budget smartphone in India. The Realme C11 will be the third smartphone in the sub-10K segment the company launches in India. The Realme C11 will launch in India on July 14. The launch event will be streamed live at 01:00 pm (IST) on Realme’s various social media handles.

While the teaser image merely reads “bigger battery, larger display”, all the specs of the device are already known considering it has already been unveiled in Malaysia.

The Realme C11 is powered by the MediaTek G35 chipset, which is considered an entry-level gaming chip. The chipset is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which can be expanded through a dedicated microSD card slot (Up to 256GB).

The Realme C11 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The phone packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery and can be charged through a microUSB port at up to 10W. Realme’s latest budget phone also sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch.

On the back, the handset gets a dual-camera setup in a square-shaped module. The camera setup consists of a 13-megapixel primary shooter and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Realme C11 is available in Mint Green and Pepper Grey colours in Malaysia.

The price for the Realme C11 has not been unveiled yet. However, we imagine it will debut in the sub-7K segment in India. The Realme C3 was pushed out the sub-7K segment after the recent price hikes; a gap that could be filled by the Realme C11.