English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Series launching later today with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz OLED Panel: Everything we know so far

The high-refresh-rate panel also features an advertised 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 02:45 PM IST
Redmi K40

Redmi K40

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi K40 in China later today. The launch event for the Redmi K40 is set to take place at 07.30 pm China time (05:00 pm IST). While the Redmi K40 hasn’t launched just yet, previous leaks, rumours, and official teasers have painted a pretty detailed picture of the handset. For now, it is unclear whether Xiaomi will introduce a standard and Pro Redmi K40 variant.

First off, let us start with all the details Xiaomi has confirmed about the Redmi K40. We already know that the Redmi K40 (or at least the Redmi K40 Pro) will be the second Xiaomi smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Redmi K40 is also expected to sport a 120Hz OLED panel with an advertised 300Hz touch sampling rate.

The Redmi K40 is also set to feature an advanced vibration motor for better haptic feedback. It will also be certified for Hi-Res Audio and Dolby panoramic sound support. Xiaomi previously teased a triple-camera setup on the back as well as a battery capacity exceeding 4,000 mAh. It will also have the “smallest” hole-punch selfie camera.

Additionally, the Redmi K40 is expected to pack a 4,500 mAh battery, while the Redmi K40 Pro could get a 5,000 mAh battery capacity. The standard Redmi K40 may also feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC, while a 108 MP primary camera could also show up on either one or both Redmi K40 devices. The Redmi K40 devices are also expected to run on Android 11.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Feb 25, 2021 02:45 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.