Xiaomi Redmi K40 Series launching later today with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz OLED Panel: Everything we know so far

Redmi K40

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi K40 in China later today. The launch event for the Redmi K40 is set to take place at 07.30 pm China time (05:00 pm IST). While the Redmi K40 hasn’t launched just yet, previous leaks, rumours, and official teasers have painted a pretty detailed picture of the handset. For now, it is unclear whether Xiaomi will introduce a standard and Pro Redmi K40 variant.

First off, let us start with all the details Xiaomi has confirmed about the Redmi K40. We already know that the Redmi K40 (or at least the Redmi K40 Pro) will be the second Xiaomi smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Redmi K40 is also expected to sport a 120Hz OLED panel with an advertised 300Hz touch sampling rate.

The Redmi K40 is also set to feature an advanced vibration motor for better haptic feedback. It will also be certified for Hi-Res Audio and Dolby panoramic sound support. Xiaomi previously teased a triple-camera setup on the back as well as a battery capacity exceeding 4,000 mAh. It will also have the “smallest” hole-punch selfie camera.