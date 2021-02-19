MARKET NEWS

Xiaomi Redmi K40 series camera module officially teased ahead of February 25 launch

At least one or both phones in the Redmi K40 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Moneycontrol News
February 19, 2021 / 04:20 PM IST

Xiaomi is readying its second Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone for 2021. The Redmi K40 series is set to arrive in China on February 25, with the brand already confirming the chipset and a battery capacity exceeding 4,000 mAh.

Now, Xiaomi has officially teased the camera module of the Redmi K40 series. The teaser reveals a vertically-aligned triple-camera setup, with two big camera sensors and a smaller cutout in the middle for presumably a third camera sensor. For now, the specifications of the cameras have yet to be revealed.

It was previously rumoured that the Redmi K40 devices would run on the Snapdragon 888 SoC, although the flagship chipset may be limited to the K40 Pro model. The standard Redmi K40 phone may settle for a Snapdragon 870 chipset. The Redmi K40 devices are also expected to run on Android 11. The 108 MP camera sensor may also make an appearance on the Redmi K40 series.

The Redmi K40 series are expected to opt for OLED panels, while the Pro model might get a QHD+ resolution. Additionally, the Redmi K40 could be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery, while the Pro model may come with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Most details about the Redmi K40 series are still under wraps, although you can expect Xiaomi to tease more information in the days leading up to the launch. The Redmi K40 series launch event will take place on February 25 in China at 07:30 pm local time (05:00 pm IST).
