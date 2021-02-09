MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi Redmi K40 series launching on February 25, Snapdragon 888 SoC confirmed

The K40 might feature the “most expensive straight screen (flat panel)” and have a battery capacity more than 4,000 mAh.

Moneycontrol News
February 09, 2021 / 05:22 PM IST

Xiaomi recently released the Mi 11 globally, the world’s first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker is set to launch another flagship smartphone under its Redmi brand.

The company VP Lu Weibing recently took to Weibo to confirm that the Redmi K40 is launching on February 25. The post, when translated, says that the Redmi K40 will feature a new design and have a new positioning while offering a brand-new experience.

While the post does not detail any specs of the Redmi K40, Weibing confirmed that the Redmi K40 would use a Snapdragon 888 chipset. He also added that the K40 might feature the “most expensive straight screen (flat panel)” and have a battery capacity more than 4,000 mAh. It will also have the “smallest” hole-punch selfie camera.

Source: Weibo Source: Weibo

Weibing also noted that the Redmi K40 would come with a starting price of CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs. 34,000). However, it is worth noting that Weibing mentioned “Redmi K40 series”, which suggests that there could be a standard and Pro version of the Redmi K40.

Close

Related stories

Moreover, only the Redmi K40 Pro could use a Snapdragon 888 SoC, while the standard version may settle for a top-tier 5G mid-range chipset, similar to what we had seen with the Redmi K20 series. We also expect at least one if not more models in the Redmi K40 series to use a 108 MP primary wide-angle camera.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Feb 9, 2021 05:22 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.