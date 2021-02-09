Xiaomi Redmi K40 series launching on February 25, Snapdragon 888 SoC confirmed

Xiaomi recently released the Mi 11 globally, the world’s first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker is set to launch another flagship smartphone under its Redmi brand.

The company VP Lu Weibing recently took to Weibo to confirm that the Redmi K40 is launching on February 25. The post, when translated, says that the Redmi K40 will feature a new design and have a new positioning while offering a brand-new experience.

While the post does not detail any specs of the Redmi K40, Weibing confirmed that the Redmi K40 would use a Snapdragon 888 chipset. He also added that the K40 might feature the “most expensive straight screen (flat panel)” and have a battery capacity more than 4,000 mAh. It will also have the “smallest” hole-punch selfie camera.

Source: Weibo

Weibing also noted that the Redmi K40 would come with a starting price of CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs. 34,000). However, it is worth noting that Weibing mentioned “Redmi K40 series”, which suggests that there could be a standard and Pro version of the Redmi K40.