Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
Redmi K40 series launch: Xiaomi teases support for gaming accessories, confirms more specifications

Xiaomi has confirmed that both devices, Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro, will come with an E4 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Moneycontrol News
February 24, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST
Redmi K40


Redmi K40 series launch is scheduled for February 25. The company will launch two smartphones under the series -- Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi K40 series specifications have been teased ahead of the official launch. The Redmi K40 series will come with an OLED display and 120Hz refresh rate support.

Xiaomi has confirmed that both devices, Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro, will come with an E4 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The devices will also come with Dolby Sound and Dual Hi-Res Gold certification, reported tipster Mukul Sharma.

The Weibo posts further revealed that the Redmi K40 series will come with some exclusive gaming accessories like shoulder buttons. The company further confirmed that the Redmi K40 Pro will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The vanilla Redmi K40 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and 8GB of RAM, according to Geekbench listings.

The Redmi K40 devices are also expected to run on Android 11.  

Xiaomi has officially teased the camera module of the Redmi K40 series. The teaser reveals a vertically-aligned triple-camera setup, with two big camera sensors and a smaller cutout in the middle for presumably a third camera sensor. For now, the specifications of the cameras have not been revealed. The 108 MP camera sensor may also make an appearance on the Redmi K40 series.

Additionally, the Redmi K40 could be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery, while the Pro model may come with a 5,000 mAh battery. 

The Redmi K40 series launch event will take place on February 25 in China at 07.30 pm local time (05.00 pm IST).
TAGS: #Redmi #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi
first published: Feb 24, 2021 10:26 am

