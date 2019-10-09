Xiaomi Redmi 8 with dual cameras and 5,000 mAh battery will launch later today

Xiaomi is finally bringing the successor to the Redmi 7 to India. The Redmi 8 will go live on Flipkart later today. The launch of the budget Redmi 8 comes on the back of the Redmi 8A. The device is expected to be priced between Rs 7,000 to 8,000. While few details of the phone are available, here’s everything we know and expect.

What we know

According to the Flipkart page, the Redmi 8 will pack a dual rear camera setup on the back, while the dewdrop notch on the top will house the front camera. The page also claims that the Redmi 8’s dual cameras will support excellent edge detection and precise skin tone mapping, pointing to a wide-angle primary camera and a depth sensor.

The Redmi 8 will also get a massive 5,000 mAh battery. The Flipkart listing also suggests a bigger screen than its predecessor. The device will reportedly arrive in four colours – Ash, Green, Blue, and Red and sport an Aura Mirror design. Lastly, the Flipkart listing confirms the device will offer splash resistance.

Expected Specs

While several leaks point to a Snapdragon 400 series chipset, it seems highly unlikely considering the Redmi 7 runs on the Snapdragon 632 mobile platform. A tweet by Manu Kumar Jain mentions “click more, play more, watch more, store more,” indicating chipset might remain the same as on the Redmi 7.

The Redmi 8 could also arrive in more RAM and storage configurations than its predecessor, offering up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The device will also run on MIUI based on Android 9 Pie.