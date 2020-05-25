App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 07:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi 10X series launching on May 26, alongside Redmi X TV and new RedmiBook

The company is also unveiling new products in India on May 26, including the Redmi true wireless earbuds

Carlsen Martin

Xiaomi is launching a new smartphone series on May 26 in the form of the Redmi 10X lineup. The company have already confirmed two phones in its new series. The Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro are expected to arrive as mid-range 5G smartphones with a strong spec sheet.

Xiaomi has teased quite a few details about the upcoming Redmi 10X series, the first of which is its chipset. The Redmi 10X phones will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G SoC, which is a premium mid-range chipset. The Dimensity 820 chip delivers performance on-par with the Kirin 980 and Exynos 9820, the former powers the Huawei P30 Pro, while the latter is seen on the Galaxy S10 series.

The Redmi 10X series will feature a quad-camera setup on the back. At least one of the two Redmi 10X phones will feature optical image stabilization and 30x zoom capabilities, which means we could see a 3x telephoto camera. The two phones will also sport a Super AMOLED panel. Xiaomi has not revealed any other details about the Redmi 10X series.

Close

Xiaomi is also launching a smart TV series in China on May 26. The Redmi X TV will come with an 8-unit subwoofer audio system and sports four 12.5 W speakers. According to a recent report from GizmoChina, all Redmi X TV models will feature 4K panels. The TV might also feature MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) for smoother content playback. The upcoming Redmi TV will come in three screen sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch.

related news

Redmi (1)

Xiaomi is also launching a new version of the RedmiBook series that will use AMD’s Ryzen 4000 mobile processors alongside the Redmi 10X series and Redmi X TV in China. Xiaomi will also be launching Redmi true wireless earbuds, a power bank and other IoT devices in India on May 26.

First Published on May 25, 2020 07:19 pm

tags #smartphones #TV #Xiaomi

