Xiaomi 13 Pro launch in India could take place sometime in March: Report

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is set to make its debut in India soon. The Xiaomi 13 Pro was unveiled in China back in December 2022 and was among the first smartphones to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Now, the company is gearing up for a Xiaomi 13 Pro launch in India.

An exclusive report by Gadgets 360 details a launch timeline for the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India. The report notes that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is heading to global markets next month, during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. Following the global launch, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be unveiled in India.

While there’s no exact launch timeline, the company launched the Xiaomi 12 Pro at around the same time (April 2022) last year. Xiaomi could also take the opportunity to showcase the benefits of its partnership with Lecia on the camera system of the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Expected Price in India

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a starting price of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,500) for the base 8GB/128GB variant, which is a price hike over last year’s Xiaomi 12 Pro. We believe the Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India could fall under Rs 70,000.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC based on TMNC’s 4nm process. The chip is paired with up to 12GB of LPPDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset packs a 4,820 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support as well as 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a 6.73-inch QHD+ E6 Curved AMOLED display that uses an LTPO panel. The screen boasts a 120Hz variable refresh rate (1Hz – 120Hz), and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, the 10-bit panel supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG formats. The display also boasts a peak brightness of 1,900 nits.

For optics, the Xiaomi 13 Pro gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and Hyper OIS. Xiaomi has also updated the telephoto camera on the 13 Pro, opting for a 50 MP sensor with a 3x optical zoom and Leica’s Floating Lens element. Lastly, there’s a 50 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.2 aperture and a macro mode. Up front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro runs Android 13 based MIUI 14 out of the box. There is Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front with a ‘Glazed ceramic’ back. The Xiaomi 13 Pro also features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It also has Dolby Atmos stereo speakers with Dolby Head Tracking and an IR blaster.