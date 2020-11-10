Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S are available for purchase in India: Should you buy them?

Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are available for purchase in India. The Xbox Series X is designed for gaming enthusiasts who do not want to compromise on anything, while the Series S is aimed at more price-conscious gamers.

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S Price in India

Xbox Series X Xbox Series S Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz with SMT) Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.6 GHz (3.4 GHz with SMT) Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 12.15 TFLOPS, 52 CUs at 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUs at 1.565 GHz 16GB GDDR6 10GB GDDR6 10 GB RAM at 560 GB/s, 6GB at 336 GB/s 8 GB RAM at 224 GB/s, 2GB at 56 GB/s 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD 512 GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD 1 TB Expansion Card 1 TB Expansion Card 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive No Physical Disc Drive 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS 1440p at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS Rs 34,990 Rs 49,990

The Xbox Series X’s price in India is set at Rs 49,990, while the Xbox Series S will set you back Rs 34,990. The two next-gen Xbox consoles are available on Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital, and offline retail channels.

Judging by its size, it is easy to tell that the Xbox Series X is the more powerful of the two consoles. The Series X has a slightly faster CPU and a noticeably faster GPU than its smaller sibling. This is because the console can push 4K gaming at 120fps depending on the game. However, Microsoft is targeting 4K gaming at 60fps as standard on the Series X.

The Xbox Series S can also run games at 120fps but in 1440p resolution. Microsoft is targeting 1440p or QHD gaming at 60fps as the standard for the Series S. Considering the Series S doesn’t have an optical drive, storage may have to be expanded sometime in the future. Apart from that, there are no differences between the two consoles, both support real-time ray tracing and feature super-fast SSDs to drastically reduce load times.

Should you buy the Xbox Series X?

It is true that you will miss out on some good Sony originals if you buy the Xbox Series X, but considering Microsoft’s massive line up of titles, including first-party games, coupled with the value-added benefits of the Xbox Game Pass make this decision an absolute no-brainer.

Should you buy the Xbox Series S?

The Xbox Series S is not as powerful as its ‘X’ counterpart, but that caveat aside, it is still a great console. If you are going to use your Xbox console on a slightly smaller (27-inch or 32-inch) high-refresh-rate monitor, the lower resolution won’t be a bother. But even then, the Series S is a pretty powerful console despite its compact size.