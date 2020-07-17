App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World Emoji Day: Apple previews new emojis coming to iOS, iPadOS and macOS later this year

Apple is set to roll out 117 emojis that were approved earlier this year as part of the Emoji 13.0 release by the Unicode Consortium.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The World Emoji Day is celebrated every year on July 17. It also marks the day when Apple previews its upcoming emoji packs that will debut on iOS this year.

Apple will release a total of 117 emojis that were approved earlier this year as part of the Emoji 13.0 release by the Unicode Consortium. A new preview released by Apple and shared by Emojipedia gives users a look at how these emojis will look like upon release. 

The new emojis include:

> Dodo
> Nesting Dolls
> Piñata
> Tamale
> Pinched Fingers
> Boomerang
> Ninja
> Coin
> Anatomical Heart
> Beaver
> Transgender Symbol
> Bubble Tea

> Lungs

related news

Earlier, Apple had confirmed the release of 117 new emojis later this year. Some of these include Smiling Face with Tear, Person Feeding Baby, Disguised Face, Pinched fingers, People Hugging, Anatomical Heart, Lungs, Face with Medical Mask.

These new emojis will be rolled out in an update to iOS, iPadOS and macOS. Last year, the company had released new emojis as part of the iOS 13.2 update.

Also read: Is your iPhone getting iOS 14? Find out here

Apple is likely to roll out these new emojis after the first stable release of iOS 14 in winter this year.

Also read | iPadOS 14, iOS 14 public beta released: How to download and install the beta update


First Published on Jul 17, 2020 08:32 am

tags #Apple #Emoji #Emojipedia #emojis

