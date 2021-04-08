English
WhatsApp, WHO collaborate on new sticker pack called 'Vaccines for All'

The new sticker pack will celebrate the healthcare professionals who put themselves at risk for out safety

April 08, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST
New stickers are a way to show healthcare professionals some appreciation [Source: Reuters]


WhatsApp has introduced a new sticker pack called ‘Vaccines for All’ to raise awareness of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. These new stickers are a way to show healthcare professionals some appreciation as they struggle with rising cases and are routinely on the frontline, at the most risk.

The new pack is a collaboration between the Facebook-owned chat platform and World Health Organisation (WHO), who designed the stickers.

"As Covid-19 vaccines are being rolled out across the world, the new sticker pack aims to encourage vaccine uptake and represents hope," said WhatsApp’s Andy Pattison in a press statement. "Covid-19 vaccines will be a gamechanger, but, for now, we must continue to wear a mask, physically distance, avoid crowds, ventilate indoor spaces and clean hands."

To download the new sticker pack for yourself, open any group or individual chat window in WhatsApp and tap the ‘Emoji’ icon next to the left of the chat text field. Now tap the third icon below, to the right of the GIF icon and look for a small ‘+’ sign to the right.

Click on it, select ‘Vaccines for All’ in the list shown next and select ‘Download’. That is it! Your new stickers are now ready for use.
TAGS: #Communications #Covid-19 #social media #WhatsApp
first published: Apr 8, 2021 01:32 pm

