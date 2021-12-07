MARKET NEWS

WhatsApp updates Disappearing Messages feature, lets users auto-delete messages by default

WhatsApp is also adding two more durations for disappearing messages.

Moneycontrol News
December 07, 2021 / 12:52 PM IST
WhatsApp users will now have the option to turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats.

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature is getting a major update. The Meta-owned messaging platform had rolled out the disappearing messages feature last year for users on Android and iOS. The new WhatsApp update is aimed at providing more control and privacy with default disappearing messages.

WhatsApp users will now have the option to turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats. When enabled, all new one-on-one chats you or another person start will be set to disappear at your chosen duration. WhatsApp has added a new option when creating a group chat that lets users enable the feature for groups they create. This new feature is optional and does not change or delete any of your existing chats.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also adding two more durations for disappearing messages. Users can select between 24 hours, seven days, and 90 days as an option to auto-delete messages on WhatsApp. To select any of the options mentioned above, go to Privacy settings on the WhatsApp mobile app and tap on ‘Default Message Timer’.

WhatsApp will let other users know if you have enabled the disappearing messages feature for their chat. The feature is being rolled out to all users. In case you have not received the update, expect it to be available in the coming days.
Tags: #WhatsApp
first published: Dec 7, 2021 12:52 pm

