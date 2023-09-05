WhatsApp banned over 72 lakh accounts in India

(Representational Image)

In compliance with India's IT rules, WhatsApp revealed that it banned over 72 lakh accounts in July.

The Meta-owned communications platform reported the numbers for the period of July 1 to July 31. A number of accounts were banned because of user complaints. The rising number of scams on the platform has also led to many bans.

Also read | WhatsApp reportedly working on new interface for Android

"We are an industry leader among end-to-end encrypted messaging services in preventing and combating abuse," wrote WhatsApp in the report viewed by Times of India. "In addition to our safety features and controls, we employ a team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments to oversee these efforts".

Also read | How do you get your WhatsApp account back if your phone is stolen?

In June, users fell victim to the WhatsApp Pink scam, in which a fake version of the app was rolled out to users under the guise of an update. Once you downloaded and installed the fake app, it would siphon your details such as phone number, bank details, contacts and photos.

The app would also bombard users with advertisements, possibly leading to more phishing scams.