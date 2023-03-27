VU launches 2023 premium edition TVs in India: Check here for price, specifications

(Image: VU)

VU has introduced its line of premium edition 4K smart TVs that come with Google TV and several apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney Hotstar and more.

Pricing and Availability

The new line-up features two display sizes to choose from - 43 inches and 55 inches.

The 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 23,999 and the 55-inch model will cost you Rs 32,999. The line-up will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, VU's online store, and authorized retailers across India.

Specifications

VU's new TVs feature A-grade IPS panels, rated for 400 nits of peak brightness. VU says that the TVs have a 3-sided frameless design with a front-firing, 50W sound bar at the bottom.

The TVs run on a 64-bit Quad-Core processor with 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. It uses Google's TV operating system and comes with several pre-loaded OTT apps such as Amazon's Prime Video, Disney Hotstar, YouTube and more.

VU says that the 50W sound bar has two large-size box speakers and two tweeters. It also supports Dolby Audio and features preset modes like Dialogue, which will boost the frequency range of human voice, making dialogues sound sharper.