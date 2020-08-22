Vivo Y20, Y20i launching soon in India; complete spec-sheet leaked

Vivo is launching two new smartphones under the Y-series in India called the Y20 and Y20i. While the launch date is currently unknown, the specifications of both the devices have been leaked.

Vivo Y20 and Y20i are likely to be priced under Rs 20,000, if we go by the specifications leaked by tipster Mukul Sharma, aka Stufflistings. The tipster has uploaded the marketing images of Vivo Y20 and Y20i, giving us the first look at both the devices.

Vivo Y20i, Y20 specifications

As per the leaked specs, both smartphones will sport fairly similar specifications. There would be a 6.51-inch Full Halo View display with a waterdrop notch on top for the 8MP front camera.

Under the hood, the smartphones would get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. The Y20 will have 4GB RAM, whereas the Y20i will have 3GB RAM.

In optics, Vivo Y20 and Y20i would sport a triple-camera setup. There will be a 13MP primary sensor, coupled with a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

The smartphones will also get a 5,000 mAh battery. The difference between the two phones is that the Vivo Y20 supports 18W fast charging, whereas the Y20i will get support for standard charging (10W).

Both the devices will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Vivo Y20 will come in Obsidian Black and Dawn White colours, whereas Y20i will be available in Nebula Blue and Dawn White.