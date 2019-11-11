Vivo Y15 and Y12 price slashed for the second time in six months

Vivo has slashed the prices of the Y12 and Y15 in India. The Vivo Y15 was launched in May, whereas the Y17 was launched a week later in June. Since their launch, both the smartphones have received their second price cut in the offline market.

Vivo launched the Y15 in India for Rs 15,990 (offer price: Rs 13,990) and the Y12 for Rs 11,990. Both the smartphones received a price cut in August and were available for Rs 12,990 and Rs 10,990, respectively. The latest revision deducts the price of Vivo Y15 and Y12 by Rs 1,000.

Popular off-line retailer Mahesh Telecom has confirmed the price cut of both the Vivo smartphones. After the discounted price, Vivo Y15 and Y12 with 3GB + 64GB storage can be purchased for Rs 11,990 and Rs 9,990.

Vivo Y15 Specifications The Y15 features a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and a water-drop notch for the 16MP f/2.0 front camera. Performance unit includes a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage onboard, expandable up to 256GB via microSD. There is also a 5,000 mAh battery on the Vivo Y15 with no fast charging support.

Optics include a triple camera setup at the back with a primary 13MP f/2.2 main sensor. The other sensors include an 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

Vivo Y12 Specifications Vivo Y12 has a 6.35-inch Halo FullView HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels. The water-drop notch houses an 8MP f/2.2 front camera.

Under the hood, there is a 2.0GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB storage. Only the 3GB + 64GB variant of the Y12 has received the price cut. The Y12 packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for reverse charging, a first in its category.