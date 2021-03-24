Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 48 MP Triple Cameras launched Globally

Vivo’s X60 series recently went global with a few alterations from its Chinese counterpart. While the X60 and X60 Pro get a few modifications, the X60 Pro+ is missing altogether.

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro Expected Pricing

The Vivo X60 series’ global pricing remains unknown. The company also hasn’t disclosed which countries the phones will release in. According to a placeholder listing on Malaysian e-commerce website Lazada, the Vivo X60 will costs MYR 2,700 (Roughly Rs 47,350), while the Vivo X60 Pro’s price is set at MYR 3,300 (Roughly Rs 57,850).

Vivo X60 Pro Specs

The global version of the Vivo X60 Pro ditches the Exynos 1080 for a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The chip can be configured with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 12GB of RAM. The Vivo X60 Pro also packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Unlike the Chinese version, which runs on OriginOS, the global X60 Pro arrives with Funtouch OS 11.1.

The Vivo X60 Pro sports a 6.56-inch LTM display that was co-developed with Qualcomm. The FHD+ AMOLED panel has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen features an HDR10+ certification and Hi-Res Audio certification, although there is a single speaker and no headphone jack.

For optics, the Vivo X60 Pro boasts a 48 MP primary sensor with an f/1.5 aperture with advanced gimbal stabilization. The phone also features a 13 MP ultrawide lens and a 13 MP telephoto unit. The Vivo X60 Pro features ZEISS-branded lenses. The hole punch camera cutout on the front houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

Vivo X60 Specs

The Vivo X60 is almost indistinguishable from its ‘Pro’ counterpart, apart from a few differences. Firstly, the standard X60 gets a flat 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The main camera setup, 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP, on the back, is the same, although the gimbal stabilization on the main camera is replaced with regular optical image stabilization. Lastly, battery capacity is increased to 4,300 mAh, while other aspects like charging, chipset, and selfie camera are the same.