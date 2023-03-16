Vivo V27 5G pre-orders begin today in India: Check out price, specifications and offers

The Vivo V27 5G will be available for pre-order in India later today. The Vivo V27 5G released in India earlier this month alongside the Vivo V27 Pro. While the Vivo V27 Pro has been available for purchase for well-over a week, the vanilla V27 5G is yet to go on sale in the country.

Vivo V27 5G Price in India

The Vivo V27 price in India is set at Rs 32,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the phone is also available in a 12GB/256GB configuration that will set you back Rs 36,999. The Vivo V27 5G will be available for pre-order later today from 07:30 pm (IST). It will go on sale from March 23 through Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and other partner retail stores across India.

Vivo V27 5G Offers

Customers can get a cashback up to Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the V27 5G through ICICI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HDB Financial services cards. Vivo is also offering an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the Vivo V27 5G.

Vivo V27 5G Specifications

The Vivo V27 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

For optics, the Vivo V27 gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor with OIS. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the Vivo V27 5G opts for a 50 MP selfie camera. The smartphone runs on Android 13 out of the box with Funtouch OS 13 on top.

The handset packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The Vivo V27 5G measures only 7.4mm thick and weighs 180 grams. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Dual-SIM, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, and more. The Vivo V27 5G comes in Noble Black and Magic Blue colours.

Also Read: Vivo V27 Pro Review in Five Minutes: Is it the best smartphone under Rs 40,000 in India?