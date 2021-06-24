Vivo V21e 5G launched in India with AMOLED Display, 64 MP Dual Cameras: Check Price, Specifications, Offers - 7083831

The Vivo V21e 5G sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a waterdrop notch that houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

Vivo just dropped a mid-range 5G phone in India. The Vivo V21e 5G is the company’s most affordable 5G phone in the company. It features a sleek design, 5G connectivity, an AMOLED display, a dual-camera setup, and fast-charging support.

Vivo V21e 5G Price in India

The Vivo V21e 5G is priced at Rs 24,990 in India for the sole 8GB/128GB. The phone is available in Dark Pearl and Sunset Jazz colour options. The phone will be available on Vivo India online store, Amazon, Flipkart, etc. Vivo is also offering a Rs 2,500 cashback with HDFC credit and debit cards and EMI transactions on Vivo India’s store till June 30.

Vivo V21e 5G Specifications

The Vivo V21e 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (Up to 1TB). The phone runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. It also packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support.

The Vivo V21e 5G sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a waterdrop notch that houses a 32 MP selfie camera. On the back, the V21e 5G opts for a dual-rear camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and an 8 MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, and more. The phone supports face unlock and boasts an in-display fingerprint reader. The Vivo V21e 5G also features a slim and light form factor, measuring 7.67mm thick and weighing 167 grams.