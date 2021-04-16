MARKET NEWS

Exclusive | Vivo V21 series India launch during last week of April; 44MP OIS front camera to feature category-first Eye Auto Focus

Moneycontrol has learnt that Vivo will only launch the Vivo V21 in India. The other smartphones under the series are likely to arrive at a later date.

Pranav Hegde
April 16, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST

Vivo V21 series India launch details have leaked. Moneycontrol has learnt from industry sources that the Vivo V21 series is likely to launch in India on April 27 - the same day as the Malaysian launch event. However, the India launch date is yet to be confirmed and could change.

We have also learnt that Vivo will only launch the Vivo V21 in India. The other smartphones under the series are likely to arrive at a later date. Some key camera details of the India variant have also been detailed.

According to the source, the Vivo V21 front camera will come with Optical Image Stabilisation and Eye Auto Focus. It will be the first device in its price range (expected to be around Rs 25,000) to come with Eye AF for the front camera. We have seen the tech in other Vivo smartphones. 

Eye Auto Focus (AF), as the name suggests, is a system that tracks the movement of the eyes. This ensures that the subject is in focus even if they are moving back and forth, in or out of the frame.

Vivo’s Malaysian website has confirmed that the device will have a 44MP front camera sensor inside the waterdrop notch. The device is confirmed to come with a 64MP triple-camera setup on the back with OIS for the primary camera.

Like the Vivo X60 series, the V21 series will also get the Virtual RAM feature. It offers an additional 3GB RAM from the phone’s internal storage on top of the onboard 8GB RAM.

Vivo is expected to make an official announcement on the V21 series India launch very soon.
TAGS: #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Apr 16, 2021 02:59 pm

