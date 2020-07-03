Vivo to soon launch the Vivo Y30 in India: Check specs, features

Vivo will reportedly launch a new Y-series smartphone for the offline market in India. The Vivo Y30, which was first launched in Malaysia, is said to make its way soon to the Indian market.

Offline retailer Mahesh Telecom claims that the Vivo Y30 will launch in India with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The retailer also states that the smartphone will be launched under Rs 15,000 in India. Vivo Y30 was launched in Malaysia for MYR 899 (roughly Rs 15,900) with the same storage configuration.

Vivo Y30 specifications

Vivo is likely to launch the Y30 with the same specifications as the Malaysian variant. Vivo Y30 features a 6.47-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 720*1560 resolution.

The smartphone sports a punch-hole display, and the cutout houses an 8MP front camera sensor.

Under the hood, Vivo Y30 runs on a MediaTek Helio P35 chip, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Vivo Y30 also packs a 5,000 mAh battery.

In optics, Vivo Y30 has four camera sensors at the back. There is a 13MP f/2.2 primary lens, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP f/2.4 shooters.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB 2.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.

Vivo Y30 has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports face unlock as well. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS.