Virtual Reality at CES 2019: These five products could be VR’s last saving grace

The Consumer Electronics Show serves as an excellent platform for manufacturers and developers to show off their latest products. CES 2019 hasn’t failed to impress on the Virtual Reality front with several impressive products on display.

After some in-depth research, we’ve managed to draw a list of the best VR products on display at CES 2019:

1. Vive Pro Eye

Vive Pro Eye is integrated with Tobii eye-tracking technology. This premium headset is engineered to create a more immersive VR experience. It allows users to perform functions and navigate menus using their gaze. It can also make workspace collaboration easier using Vive Studio and Ovation.

2. Nordictrack VR Bike

The Nordictrack VR bike will be bundled with the HTC Vive Focus VR headset and a one-year membership to iFit. The headset will allow you to play games designed specifically for the VR Bike like Aeronauts, Bike Messenger, and The Last Rider. The bike will also offer 10 percent inclines and declines to simulate the changing elevation in the game, as well as 24 different levels of resistance and 16 different pedal positions.

3. Cybershoes

Cybershoes are strapped on feet, as you are seated on a swivel bar stool. The Cybershoes are compatible with any VR game, and function with SteamVR, the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, and Pimax. Allowing users to control their movements in a game, provides a more immersive VR experience.

4. Foot Motion Controller

The Foot Motion Controller for PlayStation VR aims to offer PS players the opportunity to explore different movements during their PlayStation VR gaming experience. This foot-powered rudder turns navigation into a full-body activity.

5. Oculus Quest

The Quest is a true all-in-one VR headset. Like most VR headsets, you will need space to use the Oculus Quest, but the headset’s internal sensors can be calibrated to your playing space. This feature will display the limits of your VR play space in the game, ensuring space constraints don’t restrict your VR gaming experience. The Oculus Quest also features wireless controllers with internal sensors. Every aspect of the Oculus Quest is designed to provide a more immersive VR gaming experience.