US NIST launches a public working group for AI technologies

The United States National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has launched a public working group that will help address the challenges and risks associated with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

NIST is inviting qualified members of the public for their thoughts on the rapidly advancing technology and to develop guidance that will, "help organizations address the special risks associated with generative AI technologies".

The group will be made up of volunteers with expertise in the field from the public and private sectors. Specifically, the group will focus on Generative AI and the nuances associated with generating content such as code, text, images, videos and music.

The volunteers will help with testing, evaluation and measurements related to generative AI. In the long term, the group will explore opportunities provided by the technology, and how it can help address challenges in areas like health, environment, and climate change.

NIST Director Laurie E. Locascio said that the group was necessary considering, "the unprecedented speed, scale and potential impact of generative AI and its potential to revolutionize many industries and society more broadly".

“We want to identify and develop tools to better understand and manage those risks, and we hope to attract broad participation in this new group,” Locascio added.