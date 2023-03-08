US FTC probes Twitter's privacy issues and layoffs

(Image: AFP)

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the United States has launched an investigation into Twitter, demanding the social media company submit all correspondence with its CEO, Elon Musk, as well as detailed data on the recent large-scale job cuts.

The Washington Post has reported that the regulatory body is worried that these layoffs could negatively affect Twitter's capability to safeguard consumers' information.

In internal documents viewed by the publication, the FTC has sent 12 letters since Elon Musk's takeover as CEO in October of last year.

It asked the company to "identify all journalists" that were granted access to internal company documents regarding Twitter Blue, its subscription service.

The FTC is also interested in the microblogging site's handling of the so-called "Twitter files" - a series of internal documents leaked from within the company regarding the 2020 US Presidential campaign.

FTC Spokesperson Douglas Farrar said the agency is, “conducting a rigorous investigation into Twitter’s compliance with a consent order that came into effect long before Mr. Musk purchased the company.”

It also pressed the microblogging service on whether it was conducting internal privacy reviews before introducing new features and changes. The watchdog asked for all documents per tainting to Twitter Blue, and how the changes were communicated to users.